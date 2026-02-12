Google Ads New AI Mode Shopping Ad & Veo 3 Is In Asset Studio

Google announced a new ad unit for AI Mode for shopping ads which promotes retailers. Google also launched Veo 3 support in Google Ads Asset Studio. Plus Vidhya Srinivasan, VP/GM of Ads & Commerce at Google, published her annual letter to the industry on the Google blog.

New AI Mode Ad

Vidhya wrote, "Now, we’re testing a new ad format to showcase retailers that offer those products, clearly marked as sponsored. This new format helps shoppers easily find convenient buying options, and offers retailers the opportunity to show up in these key moments of consideration. We are testing similar formats in categories beyond retail, like travel, to help people find relevant products and services."

Here is a screenshot of this:

Google Ai Mode Retailer Ads

And a GIF:

Google Ai Mode Retailer Ads

Veo 3 in Google Asset Studio

The other new mention in this letter is that Veo 3 support is in Google Ads Asset Studio. "This is helping advertisers produce studio-quality work in minutes, effectively making AI a real-time creative partner for businesses. Adoption is accelerating, proving that generative media is now a scalable reality: In 2025, we saw a 3x increase in Gemini-generated assets created by advertisers, and in Q4 alone, Gemini was used to generate nearly 70 million creative assets in AI Max and Performance Max," she wrote.

Here is a GIF of that in action:

Veoimagetovideoingoogleads Ezgif Com Optimize

Plus, the UCP commerce agentic stuff is now rolling out. Google wrote, "In fact, UCP-powered checkout is rolling out now, letting US shoppers buy items from Etsy and Wayfair, right in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app (with Shopify, Target, and Walmart coming soon)."

You can read the full letter that talks about YouTube ads, reinventing ads in AI Mode and other AI experiences, the agentic commerce features where Google also added in Etsy and Wayfair, and more.

Forum discussion at X.

 

