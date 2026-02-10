There are some reports coming out that Grokipedia, the AI-based Wikipedia, is now showing a decline in search visibility in both Google and even ChatGPT. This comes after both an indexing and ranking surge in Google Search.

Glenn Gabe grabbed some data from both Sistrix and Semrush and it shows that while there was a huge ranking bump peaking into January, that in the past week or so, that has been dropping quickly. Glenn wrote on X, "Grokipedia has started to drop pretty heavily with the latest volatility."

Here are those charts and I am told, it is still declining even as of yesterday:

Then when I even search for [Grokipedia] signed out of my browser, I see Wikipedia ranking above Grokipedia's own web site - not sure how widespread that is:

Malte Landwehr from Peec.AI also showed on LinkedIn a decline not just in core search but also across Google's AI results and even OpenAI's ChatGPT results. Malte wrote, "I can confirm the same for ChatGPT, AI Mode, and AI Overviews. All three answer engines started to recommend Grokipedia less often in late January / early February. The same time when Grokipedia lost visibility in Google!"

Here are those charts showing AI Mode, AI Overviews and ChatGPT visibility:

Is this a blip or part of a new Google trend?

