Google Ads Performance Max A/B Experiments In The Wild

Feb 10, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Flare

A month ago, we reported on a new help document on Google Ads for Performance Max optimization experiments: A/B testing assets beta. Well, now some are seeing this in the wild, where you can set up these A/B tests in a controlled environment.

Matteo Braghetta posted about this on LinkedIn (hat tip Adrian Dekker) and he wrote, "Google is rolling out controlled A/B testing for creatives directly inside Performance Max. You can now test two asset sets in a single asset group, with a defined traffic split and experiment structure."

Here is his screenshot showing this in the Google Ads interface:

Google Ads Performance Max A B Experiments

He also posted how it all works:

  • Select a Performance Max campaign and one asset group
  • Define:
  • - Assets A = control (existing live assets)
  • - Assets B = treatment (new or alternative creatives)
  • Common assets = shared assets that keep serving in both variants
  • - Set the traffic split between A and B (e.g., 50/50)
  • - Launch the experiment and let it run for the recommended duration (typically 4–6 weeks)
  • - Monitor experiment results and apply the winning asset set to the asset group

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2026

Feb 11, 2026 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Bing Webmaster Tools Rolls Out AI Performance Report (With New Design)

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Would You Give Google Your ID Numbers To Remove Results About You

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Clarifies Google's Crawler File Size Limits Doc Again

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Sign In To Customize Top Stories - Preferred Sources

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Business Short Names Being Removed From Business Profiles

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Grokipedia Seeing Decline In Google Search Visibility
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Gets Heated Again February 10th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.