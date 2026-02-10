A month ago, we reported on a new help document on Google Ads for Performance Max optimization experiments: A/B testing assets beta. Well, now some are seeing this in the wild, where you can set up these A/B tests in a controlled environment.

Matteo Braghetta posted about this on LinkedIn (hat tip Adrian Dekker) and he wrote, "Google is rolling out controlled A/B testing for creatives directly inside Performance Max. You can now test two asset sets in a single asset group, with a defined traffic split and experiment structure."

Here is his screenshot showing this in the Google Ads interface:

He also posted how it all works:

Select a Performance Max campaign and one asset group

Define:

- Assets A = control (existing live assets)

- Assets B = treatment (new or alternative creatives)

Common assets = shared assets that keep serving in both variants

- Set the traffic split between A and B (e.g., 50/50)

- Launch the experiment and let it run for the recommended duration (typically 4–6 weeks)

- Monitor experiment results and apply the winning asset set to the asset group

