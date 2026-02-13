Bing Tests Underlining Name & Price In Shopping Ads Carousel

Microsoft is testing underlining the product name and product price in the shopping ads carousel at the top of the Bing Search results. I am not sure how much this adds to the interface but maybe it drives a bit more attention and thus clicks?

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about it on X - he said, "Bing is testing underlined product names and prices in ads."

I was able to replicate this in one browser, here is what I see:

Bing Product Carousel Underline

Here is the normal version without the underline font style:

Bing Product Carousel Normal

Forum discussion at X.

 

