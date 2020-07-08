How To Remove "Order Online" Button From Google Local Panel

Did you know that you can remove the "online order" buttons on your local business knowledge panel in the Google search and Google Map results? I do not believe this applies to the ads, which is frustrating, but it does apply to other providers.

After some pretty harsh complaints, Danny Sullivan from Google quickly responded there is a way to drop the links to online ordering services directly in Google My Business.

That allows businesses to set the order of links, if they want to display them. Some do. Those that don't can remove them as described here: https://t.co/eplCTPaSrB — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) July 7, 2020

Here are the steps to remove the online order button from your Google local results:

Sign in to Google My Business. If you have multiple locations, open the location you'd like to manage. In the menu on the left, click Info. Scroll to “Food ordering” and click Edit . Under “Delivery, Takeout and Order Ahead,” turn off Accept partner orders on Google.

Important: This feature is only available to restaurants that work with supported providers to fulfill their online orders.

Forum discussion at Twitter.