Daily Search Forum Recap: July 8, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Signs Of A Small Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around July 6th
Over the past couple of days, maybe starting around July 6th but continuing on through today, July 8th - I am seeing some signs of a Google search ranking algorithm update. The chatter is there but it is more limited, maybe only impacting a smaller group of sites or a smaller niche. The tools, most are not showing much but SEMRush is showing a blip.
- How To Remove "Order Online" Button From Google Local Panel
Did you know that you can remove the "online order" buttons on your local business knowledge panel in the Google search and Google Map results? I do not believe this applies to the ads, which is frustrating, but it does apply to other providers.
- Google Ads Overview Page Adds Recommendations, Optimization Score & Add New Campaign
Google has added three new features to the Google Ads overview page. This includes (1) the ability to view and apply recommendations, (2) you can view your optimization score, and (3) you can create a new campaign directly from this overview page.
- Manager Accounts Now On Google Ads Mobile App
The mobile app for iOS and Android for Google Ads now supports manager accounts. Google said "today, we're launching manager accounts in the mobile app so you can easily view and manage all of your Google Ads accounts in one place."
- Google Structured Data Testing Tool Going Away; SEOs Are Not Happy
Google announced yesterday that the Rich Results Test Tool is out of beta - yay! Google announced with that news that the Structured Data Testing Tool will be deprecated at some point. Google said "the Rich Results Test fully supports all Google Search rich result features."
- Hut Made Of Packing Tubes At Google
Here is a photo from the Google office from over four years ago. It is a hut someone made out of packing tubes at the Google office. Reminds me of old Lincoln Logs sets but bigger.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- If there's a server side redirect, the old page is no longer accessible, so you can't add any meta tags to it., John Mueller on Twitter
- It's at least 2 days. Probably a lot more. To be honest, you'd probably be better off asking someone from Ads if you're curious about their systems :-). I'm just guessing, and, John Mueller on Twitter
- .... when you search “trump administration” on google, it shows up as a “phenomenon” https://t.co/3KVna9tJQH", kaleigh on Twitter
- The June 22/23, 2020 Google update gave a big boost to many government websites, Marie Haynes Consulting
Search Engine Land Stories:
Cooler Screens is trying to solve digital advertising's 'last-mile' problem
The impact of COVID-19 on marketing and SEO
Is it time for Google Scotland?
How to set up a simple Google Ads testing framework for continual campaign optimization
Google Rich Results Test tool now out of beta
Other Great Search Stories:
A Bird? A Plane? No, It's a Google Balloon Beaming the Internet, New York Times
Google Probe Has States Split on Strategy With U.S. Case Looming, Bloomberg
Europe's Failure to Tame Google's Dominance Is a Lesson for U.S., Bloomberg
Amazon adds 'hands-free' Alexa to its Alexa mobile app, TechCrunch
HomePod Beta 2 Adds Option to Select New Default Services for Music, Podcasts and Audiobooks, MacRumors
Google Assistant presence detection will replace Home/Away, 9to5Google
Declining Visitor Values, SEO Book
SEO Myth: SEO Is Unreliable, BruceClay
Will Google Help Video Creators with Video Optimization?, Go Fish Digital
The Next Phase of Botify: Autonomy, Speed, & ROI, Botify
What is Real Brand Identity & How Can You Genuinely Build It?, RankRanger
Geo Exclusions To Measure Brand Ad Value, PPC Hero
Save time with Google Ads tools, Google Blog
The Basics of Using SEO and PPC Together, BrightEdge