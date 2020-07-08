Daily Search Forum Recap: July 8, 2020

Jul 8, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Signs Of A Small Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around July 6th
    Over the past couple of days, maybe starting around July 6th but continuing on through today, July 8th - I am seeing some signs of a Google search ranking algorithm update. The chatter is there but it is more limited, maybe only impacting a smaller group of sites or a smaller niche. The tools, most are not showing much but SEMRush is showing a blip.
  • How To Remove "Order Online" Button From Google Local Panel
    Did you know that you can remove the "online order" buttons on your local business knowledge panel in the Google search and Google Map results? I do not believe this applies to the ads, which is frustrating, but it does apply to other providers.
  • Google Ads Overview Page Adds Recommendations, Optimization Score & Add New Campaign
    Google has added three new features to the Google Ads overview page. This includes (1) the ability to view and apply recommendations, (2) you can view your optimization score, and (3) you can create a new campaign directly from this overview page.
  • Manager Accounts Now On Google Ads Mobile App
    The mobile app for iOS and Android for Google Ads now supports manager accounts. Google said "today, we're launching manager accounts in the mobile app so you can easily view and manage all of your Google Ads accounts in one place."
  • Google Structured Data Testing Tool Going Away; SEOs Are Not Happy
    Google announced yesterday that the Rich Results Test Tool is out of beta - yay! Google announced with that news that the Structured Data Testing Tool will be deprecated at some point. Google said "the Rich Results Test fully supports all Google Search rich result features."
  • Hut Made Of Packing Tubes At Google
    Here is a photo from the Google office from over four years ago. It is a hut someone made out of packing tubes at the Google office. Reminds me of old Lincoln Logs sets but bigger.

