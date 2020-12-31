Daily Search Forum Recap: December 31, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's John Mueller 2021 Google SEO Advice

At SMX Virtual earlier this month, John Mueller of Google graciously accepted to speak at the event and he shared a lot of amazing tips and changes in search in his presentation. But he also shared some outlook ideas looking forward to 2021 in search and SEO.

What Is The Value To Google My Business Followers?

Back in 2018, Google added the ability to allow Google Maps users to follow businesses - hence Google My Business followers. But is there any value to it? Google said back then that the value is that you can "post offers to your followers to keep them coming back in the door, and soon you'll be able to respond to messages right from the app."

Google Tests Displaying Services In Local Pack

Colan Nielsen reported that Google is now testing showing service "justifications," which according to him Google defines as the additional labels in the local pack result. Before we saw web site mentions here, as well as other items, but now Google is testing showing "services."

Bing Image Search Tests Related Content Feature & Icon

Microsoft Bing it testing a new feature on images it displays within its search results. This test shows a "related content" icon and results with an icon when you hover over images displayed in the Microsoft Bing search results.

Violinists At Google Boulder

Here is a photo from a year or so ago from the Google Boulder office. It is of this person playing the violin. Chris C who posted the photo said it was a Google violinists.

