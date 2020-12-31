January 1 New Year's Day Happy New Year Google Logo / Doodle

New Year's Day is here for some folks and with that the January 1 New Year's Day Google logo or Doodle is also live on those who access Google.com when it is January 1, 2021 at their location. Google has changed the New Year's Eve Doodle cuckoo clock 2020 logo to a January 1 New Year's Day 2021 cuckoo clock.

Here is a GIF of the logo in action:

Google expresses its New Year's Day wishes with this message:

"The time has come to welcome the new,

the clock strikes midnight and out comes the cuckoo!

All the best for the new year,

the cuckoo bird chirps for all to hear!

Happy New Year’s Day!"

Oh and yes, there is still confetti to celebrate with the day after New Year's Eve - on January 1 - New Year's Day.

Here is a video of the Doodle if the GIF does not work for you:

Happy New Year's Day 2021 to all!

Forum discussion at Twitter.