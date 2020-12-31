Bing Image Search Tests Related Content Feature & Icon

Microsoft Bing it testing a new feature on images it displays within its search results. This test shows a "related content" icon and results with an icon when you hover over images displayed in the Microsoft Bing search results.

It can show not just related content, but related products, and other related information about the image.

I personally cannot replicate this but Frank Sandtmann sent me some of these screen shots:

Frank told me "Interestingly they are distinguishing, whether a search term might have commercial interest. Only if it does do they exchange their default info in the box with shopping ads."

