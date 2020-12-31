What Is The Value To Google My Business Followers?

Dec 31, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Back in 2018, Google added the ability to allow Google Maps users to follow businesses - hence Google My Business followers. But is there any value to it?

Google said back then that the value is that you can "post offers to your followers to keep them coming back in the door, and soon you’ll be able to respond to messages right from the app." But are local SEO experts utilizing it? I have not seen much communication around that at all. In fact, some are saying they do not find value in it.

Claire Carlile asked about this on Twitter a while back:

Joy Hawkins responded on Twitter saying "I honestly haven't bothered with it so I'm not sure. I couldn't see the value in it."

Nicolai Helling added he did try it and didn't see big changes from trying to increase followers here:

Allie Margeson shared her experience:

Here are even some follow up questions on how it has been going over the past number of weeks:

Here is the Google help document on followers in Google My Business and this is what it looks like:

Did you see any reason to increase this follower count? If so, first follow my business 😉 and then comment below on what you saw.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

