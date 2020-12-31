What Is The Value To Google My Business Followers?

Back in 2018, Google added the ability to allow Google Maps users to follow businesses - hence Google My Business followers. But is there any value to it?

Google said back then that the value is that you can "post offers to your followers to keep them coming back in the door, and soon you’ll be able to respond to messages right from the app." But are local SEO experts utilizing it? I have not seen much communication around that at all. In fact, some are saying they do not find value in it.

Claire Carlile asked about this on Twitter a while back:

Anyone actively working on gaining followers of their GMB listing on Google Maps 🗺️ - does anyone else have an issue where the 'new follower' offer keeps disappearing and they have to keep adding it back? @SydneyMarchuk @SeoAllie @Its_Liz_Linder 🧐 pic.twitter.com/qQPuwhBUJC — Claire Carlile🕊️ 🌊 🥑 🦥 (@clairecarlile) December 2, 2020

Joy Hawkins responded on Twitter saying "I honestly haven't bothered with it so I'm not sure. I couldn't see the value in it."

That's why I didn't at you @JoyanneHawkins - I knew your stance on this! This is my only client with a 'big' following, my time setting this up was covered very early on with attributable revenue 🤑 — Claire Carlile🕊️ 🌊 🥑 🦥 (@clairecarlile) December 2, 2020

Nicolai Helling added he did try it and didn't see big changes from trying to increase followers here:

That's a great start though - let us know if you see any results! 💯 — Claire Carlile🕊️ 🌊 🥑 🦥 (@clairecarlile) December 17, 2020

Allie Margeson shared her experience:

Wow 151 followers in GMaps! 😮 We haven't been working on building followers, but I know @LowJessie has a welcome offer running for Whitespark. She might have more insight into the case of the disappearing offer 🔍🥸 — Allie Margeson (@SeoAllie) December 2, 2020

Here are even some follow up questions on how it has been going over the past number of weeks:

I set it up for a client, it took 5 minutes, and we have had a few sales attributable to the welcome offer. It doesn't suit all business types! — Claire Carlile🕊️ 🌊 🥑 🦥 (@clairecarlile) December 31, 2020

None at this time, it is a severely underused feature, has limited visibility and is a waste of time. — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) December 31, 2020

Here is the Google help document on followers in Google My Business and this is what it looks like:

Did you see any reason to increase this follower count? If so, first follow my business 😉 and then comment below on what you saw.

Forum discussion at Twitter.