Google's John Mueller 2021 Google SEO Advice

At SMX Virtual earlier this month, John Mueller of Google graciously accepted to speak at the event and he shared a lot of amazing tips and changes in search in his presentation. But he also shared some outlook ideas looking forward to 2021 in search and SEO.

Glenn Gabe took screen shots of those specific slides and shared them on Twitter - but I still believe you can watch the presentation at SMX Virtual 2020 - if you want to.

Here are those two slides that sum up what to be on the look out for in 2021:

Core Web Vitals (i.e. Page Experience Update)

Sites that are technically better with technical SEO have an advantage

Technical SEO in general is harder so get help

Sites should aim to get users to "user pull," meaning people should want to search for you by your brand name

Ranking updates will continue, including core updates which are hard to explain

There will be SEO updates that help less-SEO-savvy sites such as passage indexing, RankBrain, BERT and others (I don't think John specifically named these)

Look for ways to be more visible to the user, maybe structured data or search verticals

Here are those slides from Glenn:

More from John: In 2021, there will be more ways to be more visible in Search. i.e. New ways of highlighting content. Google is actively working on this.



I also wrote up some key insights from John Mueller's talk at SMX.

