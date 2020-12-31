Google Tests Displaying Services In Local Pack

Dec 31, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Colan Nielsen reported that Google is now testing showing service "justifications," which according to him Google defines as the additional labels in the local pack result. Before we saw web site mentions here, as well as other items, but now Google is testing showing "services."

Here is a screen shot from Colan:

click for full size

So as Joy Hawkins posted on Twitter, now there is even more of a reason to add your service offerings in Google My Business to your Google My Business profile.

Why does Google call these things "justifications"? Here is how Colan explained it:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Bing Image Search Tests Related Content Feature & Icon
 
blog comments powered by Disqus