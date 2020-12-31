Google Tests Displaying Services In Local Pack

Colan Nielsen reported that Google is now testing showing service "justifications," which according to him Google defines as the additional labels in the local pack result. Before we saw web site mentions here, as well as other items, but now Google is testing showing "services."

Here is a screen shot from Colan:

So as Joy Hawkins posted on Twitter, now there is even more of a reason to add your service offerings in Google My Business to your Google My Business profile.

Why does Google call these things "justifications"? Here is how Colan explained it:

I think it makes sense. Showing the service "justification" for instance, is Google's way of justifying why they are returning a particular result. Same with reviews, Google Posts and website mentions. — Colan Nielsen (@ColanNielsen) December 30, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.