Google Ads Dynamic Search Ads Experimental Flow

Google has confirmed it is testing a non-DSA (dynamic search ads) option when creating new search campaigns within Google Ads. Ginny Marvin, the Ads Liaison, said on Twitter, "We're running an experiment in the campaign construction flow."

Collin Schmelebeck posted about this a couple of weeks ago and asked, "is Google testing a non-DSA option when creating new search campaigns?" Collin added that he is "currently not getting an option with a new layout when creating a new search campaign."

Ginny from Google said, "We’re running an experiment in the campaign construction flow. You can create a DSA campaign:"

Turn on DSA setting: Campaign settings > Dynamic Search Ads setting > ON

Create DSA ad group: Ad Groups > New > Dynamic

Create eDSA creative type: Ads > select DSA ad group > create

