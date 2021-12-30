Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said there is no practical difference between using a nofollow link attribute versus the UGC or sponsored link attribute in terms of SEO value. Google said it can handle really long HTML sizes. Google Ads is rolling out the asset library directly in Google Ads. Google's John Mueller gave a nice unpaid endorsement to Screaming Frog. And Google launched its new years eve Doodle and also easter egg confetti. Since tomorrow is new years eve and this week has been dead (like SEO dead), I'll probably just post the weekly video recap tomorrow unless something big breaks.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: No Difference In SEO Value Between Nofollow, UGC Or Sponsored Link Attributes
Google's John Mueller confirmed what it has I believe said before, that there is not difference in terms of SEO value between the three link attributes. Google supports nofollow and also UGC and sponsored link attributes. In terms of the difference in SEO value, there is no such thing, they all do the same thing - which is not pass any link value from the source page.
- Google: We Can Handle Really Long HTML Sizes Unlike Bing
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter when it comes to really long HTML file sizes, Google can handle it - and you should not worry about it. The question came up when someone shared a screenshot of Bing Webmaster Tools giving a notice that the "HTML size is too long."
- Google Ads Now Has Asset Library
Google Ads is rolling out or now has the Google Creative Studio's asset library feature directly in Google Ads. I believe Brett Bodofsky was one of the first to share this on Twitter and George Nguyen confirmed it with Google a couple weeks ago.
- Google Search New Years Confetti Again & New Years Eve Doodle
If you do a search in Google Search for [new years] related keywords, Google will bring back the confetti easter egg from last year. Google by default will throw down some confetti and then let you also add more confetti to the mix by clicking on the confetti popper.
- Google's John Mueller Pays For Screaming Frog
How is this for an unpaid endorsement of your SEO product - John Mueller of Google said that he pays for a license to Screaming Frog. He said this on Reddit, where someone was asking how can he convince his boss to pony up for that license.
- Google Office Old City Streets Like Hallway Theme
Here is a photo from one of the Google offices where they transformed one of the hallways into a old city like look. The photo was taken back in 2017 and posted on Instagram. I am not sure which offic
