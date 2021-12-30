Google Office Old City Streets Like Hallway Theme

Here is a photo from one of the Google offices where they transformed one of the hallways into an old city like look.

The photo was taken back in 2017 and posted on Instagram. I am not sure which office this is from but it is cool, nevertheless.

It has been confirmed this is from the Tel Aviv office:

TLV office 🥰 — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) December 30, 2021

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.