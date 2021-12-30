Google: We Can Handle Really Long HTML Sizes Unlike Bing

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter when it comes to really long HTML file sizes, Google can handle it - and you should not worry about it. The question came up when someone shared a screenshot of Bing Webmaster Tools giving a notice that the "HTML size is too long."

The SEO asked "Does Google have a limit on crawling long pages - Bing Flags some of our long posts as HTML Size is too long." Google does have a limit but most pages won't come to that limit.

John responded "we don't have a documented limit, last I saw someone check it was 10's-100's of MB, so I wouldn't worry about that." John did add that it might impact your page speed and core web vitals metrics. He said "giant HTML pages do slow things down, so it's probably still something to keep on your to-do list."

Here is a screenshot of the Bing Webmaster Tools notice and to be clear, this is a notice and it does not mean Bing cannot handle it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.