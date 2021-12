Google Search New Years Confetti Again & New Years Eve Doodle

If you do a search in Google Search for [new years] related keywords, Google will bring back the confetti easter egg from last year. Google by default will throw down some confetti and then let you also add more confetti to the mix by clicking on the confetti popper.

Here is a vide of it in action:

Here it is in GIF format:

Here is Google's upcoming 2021 New Years Eve Doodle:

Happy New Year to you all!

