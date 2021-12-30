Google's John Mueller Pays For Screaming Frog

Dec 30, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Optimization Tools
How is this for an unpaid endorsement of your SEO product - John Mueller of Google said that he pays for a license to Screaming Frog. He said this on Reddit, where someone was asking how can he convince his boss to pony up for that license.

If you don't know, the Screaming Frog SEO Spider is a website crawler that helps you improve onsite SEO, by extracting data & auditing for common SEO issues. There are free and paid models of this program and it is probably one of the more common pieces of software SEOs have in their toolset.

John said "I pay for my own copy, and I don't even do SEO," when someone asked about it. He did add this disclaimer "not saying you should pay for your own copy, just saying that it's super-useful."

I think the tool has been around for well over a decade and is run by Dan Sharp, who many of you know in the SEO industry.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

