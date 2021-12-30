Google: No Difference In SEO Value Between Nofollow, UGC Or Sponsored Link Attributes

Google's John Mueller confirmed what it has I believe said before, that there is not difference in terms of SEO value between the three link attributes. Google supports nofollow and also UGC and sponsored link attributes. In terms of the difference in SEO value, there is no such thing, they all do the same thing - which is not pass any link value from the source page.

John was asked "is a nofollow backlink better, equal or worse than an ugc and a sponsored backlink?" John responded on Twitter "there's no practical difference in terms of "SEO-value" for the site you're linking to."

There's no practical difference in terms of "SEO-value" for the site you're linking to. — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 29, 2021

So why are there different attributes, that is for Google on its own end.

Forum discussion at Twitter.