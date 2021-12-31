Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2021

As you all know, I source a lot of forums and Twitter threads here for the stories that I write. Without the amazing individuals that make up the search industry, this site would not exist. In fact, when I started this site over 18 years ago, its purpose was to cover what the community is buzzing about and this site remains true to that today.

I thought it would be fun to parse out from all the stories this year, which individuals and Twitter handles I cited the most over the past year. So I had one of my developers do some queries to run through and get me a list of the most cited Twitter handles in my stories for the 2021 year. This is in addition to my look back in my 18 year anniversary story - read that if you missed it.

Here are the top cited Twitter handles from this site:

@JohnMu - 583 times

@glenngabe - 161 times

@dannysullivan - 134 times

@googlesearchc - 122 times

@brodieseo - 78 times

@searchliaison - 48 times

@methode - 46 times

@GoogleAds - 42 times

@MordyOberstein - 36 times

@adsliaison - 35 times

@SaadAlikhan1994 - 34 times

@JoyanneHawkins - 33 times

@lilyraynyc - 32 times

@GinnyMarvin - 32 times

@Google - 32 times

@Marie_Haynes - 27 times

@VortiConcmdr - 27 times

@danielwaisberg - 26 times

@g33konaut - 26 times

I'll give some honorable mentions to @thesocialdude, @type_seo, @ppckirk, @facan, @gregfinn, @ppcgreg, @aleyda, @bubblesup, @clairecarlile, @copernix, @musingpraveen, @brettbodofsky, @saijogeorge, @msftadvertising, @shalomgood, @jasonmbarnard, @ndyjsimpson, and thousands of more.

Note, this site has cited over 1,350 distinct Twitter handles in our stories in 2021. So while, yes John Mueller was cited in a ton of them, there is a huge diverse number of Twitter accounts I embedded and/or linked to in my stories over the past year.

Thank you to the search industry / community for making this site possible.

Forum discussion at Twitter.