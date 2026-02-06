Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google unleashed its first core update of 2026, it was specific to Google Discover only and is in the US English only for now. Google AI Mode has follow up suggestions. Google Ads mixed campaign type experiments are live for some advertisers. Bing is unshipping its Frankenstein recipes. Google launched a redesign partner portal. ChatGPT and Perplexity treat structured data as text on a page. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

5 Google Analytics Reports PPC Marketers Should Actually Use, Search Engine Journal

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Guide to AI Mode Follow-Up Questions and Multi-Turn Search, Hill Web Creations

