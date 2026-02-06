Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google unleashed its first core update of 2026, it was specific to Google Discover only and is in the US English only for now. Google AI Mode has follow up suggestions. Google Ads mixed campaign type experiments are live for some advertisers. Bing is unshipping its Frankenstein recipes. Google launched a redesign partner portal. ChatGPT and Perplexity treat structured data as text on a page. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
February 2026 Google Discover Core Update Rolling Out - Local Impact
Google has released its first core update of 2026, which is focused on just Google Discover. Google named it the February 2026 Discover core update. This one is rolling over the next two weeks or so just English language users in the US and at some point will roll out beyond that to all countries and languages.
-
Bing Unshipping Frankenstein Recipes In Search
We covered how horrific the AI-based Frankenstein recipes can be in Google Search, where it mashes up recipe steps from various publishers and acts like it is a real recipe from a source. Well, Bing had something similar but Jordi Ribas from Microsoft said they are "unshipping" the feature after the feedback was received.
-
Google Ads Mixed Campaign Type Experiments Live For Some
The Google Ads mixed campaign type experiment beta, which we covered the help document last month, seems to be going live for some advertisers. This feature allows advertisers to test multiple campaign types, budgets, and settings across campaigns in a single experiment.
-
Google AI Mode Follow Up Search Suggestions
We saw Google test follow up questions below the AI Mode responses back in July. Now Google is testing follow up search suggestions, not necessarily in question format, at the bottom of some AI Mode results.
-
Google Partner Portal Gets A Redesign
Last week, Google updated the design for the Google Partner Portal for advertisers. Google said the new look makes it "simpler to understand your goals and to track all your points activity."
-
Report: ChatGPT & Perplexity Treat Structured Data As Text On A Page
To fuel the debate in the SEO world of the topic of structured data and LLMs and AI engines, we are hearing that once again, AI engines like ChatGPT and Perplexity are not using structured data in any special way.
-
Towel With A Google Briefcase Logo
This is a weird one, I spotted this photo of a towel at the Google office in Dublin and on the towel is a Google super G logo on a briefcase.
-
Video: Google Discover Core Update, Listicles Hit, Google Ads, ChatGPT Ads Ready & Microsoft Publisher Content Marketplace
This week, we covered the first core update of 2026, the February 2026 Discover core update. Meanwhile, there is an ongoing super-heated and volatile Google search rankings. Google has nothing to share about the recent unconfirmed ranking updates.
Feedback:
