Bing Search Tests More Sources Section

Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Cards

Microsoft is testing a "more sources" section within the Bing Search results. This seems to load a different user interface, with long card-shaped search results that you can slide through as a carousel.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a number of videos of this in action on X - here is a static screenshot from one of those videos:

Bing More Sources Section

Here is a partial GIF:

Bing More Sources Section

Here is the original post with the videos:

Forum discussion at X.

 

