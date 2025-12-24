Microsoft is testing a "more sources" section within the Bing Search results. This seems to load a different user interface, with long card-shaped search results that you can slide through as a carousel.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a number of videos of this in action on X - here is a static screenshot from one of those videos:

Here is a partial GIF:

Here is the original post with the videos:

It looks like Bing is replacing organic results with more sources and has changed the layout. This is just my observation—what do you think? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/2Q4y9LOzi1 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 22, 2025

