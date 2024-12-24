Daily Search Forum Recap: December 24, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads will disapprove ads that have destinations to pages or sites that have Google Search manual actions. Google is rolling out AI-organized restaurant search result listings. Google Ads asset-level conversion data for performance max. Google Ads PMax campaigns will have brand guidelines enabled. Google Merchant Center Next has a new glossary.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Policy Disapproves Ads Pointing To Sites With Manual Actions
    Google Ads updated its abusing the ad network policy to say it will disapprove ads can take "actions on ads relating that might violate Spam Policies for Google Web Search." Specifically, if an ad's destination points to a page removed from Google Search through a Google Search manual action, the ad will be disapproved.
  • Google Search Rolls Out AI Organized Restaurant Results
    Google has officially rolled out AI organized results for restaurants related queries. We've launched a new way to get dining recs on Search. If you're looking for something like 'restaurants with a view Chicago,' you'll get a results page organized with AI," Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google announced on X.
  • Google Ads New Asset-Level Conversion Data in Performance Max
    Google Ads seems to be rolling out new asset-level conversion data in Performance Max reporting and campaigns. You can use the conversions and conversion value columns to get an overview of asset performance.
  • Google Ads PMax Campaigns To Brand Guidelines Enabled After January 20
    Google Ads is making a change to new Performance Max campaigns that are created in the Google Ads web interface. Starting on January 20, 2025, these campaigns will have brand guidelines enabled and require business name and logo brand assets to be linked at the campaign level rather than the asset group level.
  • Google Launches Merchant Center Next Glossary
    Google has posted a new help section for Google Merchant Center, a Merchant Center Next Glossary. This glossary defines key Merchant Center terms and links you to related articles with more detail about each term.
  • Google Christmas Trees At Various Offices
    Christmas is here and many of the Google offices have their Christmas trees up. Here are some of the many I found on social media embedded below.

