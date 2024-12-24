Google Launches Merchant Center Next Glossary

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Books

Google has posted a new help section for Google Merchant Center, a Merchant Center Next Glossary. This glossary defines key Merchant Center terms and links you to related articles with more detail about each term.

You can find the glossary over here - Google says, "Use this glossary to understand terminology, optimize campaigns, and improve your Merchant Center experience."

Here is the current list:

  • Account access
  • Account issues
  • Advanced account setups
  • Attribute rules
  • Automatic Item Updates
  • Brand
  • Claiming
  • Comparison Shopping Services (CSS)
  • Data source
  • Email preferences
  • Free listings
  • Google Ads
  • Google Business Profile
  • Linked accounts
  • Marketing method
  • Microdata
  • Muti-Client Accounts (MCA)
  • Needs attention tab
  • Performance reports
  • Pricing
  • Product data
  • Product data specification
  • Product disapprovals
  • Promotions
  • Quota limits
  • Return policy
  • Sales tax settings
  • Scheduled fetches
  • Shipping settings
  • Shopping ads
  • Shopping campaigns
  • Sub-accounts
  • Supplemental data source
  • Unique product identifier (UPI)
  • Variants
  • Website claiming

Google posted about this on X and wrote, "Exciting news for Merchant Center users! We've just launched a new glossary in our Help Center dedicated to Merchant Center Next. This resource will help you understand key concepts like "Data Sources," "Marketing Methods," and "Issues", and more, ensuring you make the most of the platform."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Campaigns To Brand Guidelines Enabled After January 20

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Launches Merchant Center Next Glossary

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2024

Dec 23, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google December 2024 Spam Update Deindexing & Deranking Some Sites Hard

Dec 23, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google News

Google Offers Its Required Remedies In DOJ Antitrust Case

Dec 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Knowledge Panels Gain Payment Options

Dec 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Christmas Trees At Various Offices
Next Story: Google Ads PMax Campaigns To Brand Guidelines Enabled After January 20

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.