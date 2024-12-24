Google has posted a new help section for Google Merchant Center, a Merchant Center Next Glossary. This glossary defines key Merchant Center terms and links you to related articles with more detail about each term.

You can find the glossary over here - Google says, "Use this glossary to understand terminology, optimize campaigns, and improve your Merchant Center experience."

Here is the current list:

Account access

Account issues

Advanced account setups

Attribute rules

Automatic Item Updates

Brand

Claiming

Comparison Shopping Services (CSS)

Data source

Email preferences

Free listings

Google Ads

Google Business Profile

Linked accounts

Marketing method

Microdata

Muti-Client Accounts (MCA)

Needs attention tab

Performance reports

Pricing

Product data

Product data specification

Product disapprovals

Promotions

Quota limits

Return policy

Sales tax settings

Scheduled fetches

Shipping settings

Shopping ads

Shopping campaigns

Sub-accounts

Supplemental data source

Unique product identifier (UPI)

Variants

Website claiming

Google posted about this on X and wrote, "Exciting news for Merchant Center users! We've just launched a new glossary in our Help Center dedicated to Merchant Center Next. This resource will help you understand key concepts like "Data Sources," "Marketing Methods," and "Issues", and more, ensuring you make the most of the platform."

