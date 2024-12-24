Google has posted a new help section for Google Merchant Center, a Merchant Center Next Glossary. This glossary defines key Merchant Center terms and links you to related articles with more detail about each term.
You can find the glossary over here - Google says, "Use this glossary to understand terminology, optimize campaigns, and improve your Merchant Center experience."
Here is the current list:
- Account access
- Account issues
- Advanced account setups
- Attribute rules
- Automatic Item Updates
- Brand
- Claiming
- Comparison Shopping Services (CSS)
- Data source
- Email preferences
- Free listings
- Google Ads
- Google Business Profile
- Linked accounts
- Marketing method
- Microdata
- Muti-Client Accounts (MCA)
- Needs attention tab
- Performance reports
- Pricing
- Product data
- Product data specification
- Product disapprovals
- Promotions
- Quota limits
- Return policy
- Sales tax settings
- Scheduled fetches
- Shipping settings
- Shopping ads
- Shopping campaigns
- Sub-accounts
- Supplemental data source
- Unique product identifier (UPI)
- Variants
- Website claiming
Google posted about this on X and wrote, "Exciting news for Merchant Center users! We've just launched a new glossary in our Help Center dedicated to Merchant Center Next. This resource will help you understand key concepts like "Data Sources," "Marketing Methods," and "Issues", and more, ensuring you make the most of the platform."
