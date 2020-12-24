Daily Search Forum Recap: December 24, 2020

Dec 24, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Why You See Portions Of Your Site Go Up Or Down After Algorithm Updates
    Google's John Mueller said in a video hangout last week at the 37:02 mark that you can see parts or portions of your web site go up or down after an algorithm update. The reason for that is that some of Google's algorithms not only try to look at the "bigger picture of the website" but also "look at smaller parts of a website," he said.
  • Microsoft Advertising Launches Health Status Dashboard
    Microsoft announced the launch of the Microsoft Advertising "health blog," which really looks like a monitoring dashboard for the uptime and system status of the Microsoft Advertising applications, platform and APIs. You can access it at status.ads.microsoft.com
  • Google May Be Testing The Ad Label & URL Under Ad Headline
    Google may be testing placing the black Ad label and the URL of the ad under the ad title/headline but above the ad description. This was reported to me on Twitter and no, I cannot replicate, but I can see Google testing this - why not.
  • Google Testing New People Also Search For Location
    Google seems to be testing yet another new location to try out the "people also search for" query refinement options in the Google search results. Here it is using the filter bubble design with the title "People also search for."
  • Google Tests Square & Multicolored Search Result Category Buttons
    A couple months ago we saw Google testing a green search category navigation bubble shaped button in the mobile search results. Now I am seeing more reports of Google testing that button in other colors, like orange, gray and more. Plus, Google is also testing showing that button as a square versus oval shape.
  • The Google Search Relations/Webmaster Trends Team From 10 Years Ago
    On January 10th, Gary Illyes will be celebrating his 10 year work anniversary at Google. He joined Google 10 years ago after being in the SEO community for years and years prior to that.

