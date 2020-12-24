The Google Search Relations/Webmaster Trends Team From 10 Years Ago

On January 10th, Gary Illyes will be celebrating his 10 year work anniversary at Google. He joined Google 10 years ago after being in the SEO community for years and years prior to that. John Mueller, his boss, shared a photo on Twitter of the team from 2011, about ten years ago. Back then the team was known as Webmaster Trends Analysts but today, Search Relations.

I'll be honest, I know all the names of everyone in that photo with the exception of the man standing in the back. I believe I met him once but I forgot his name, someone help me out here?

on the left that's Jonathan (cf. https://t.co/Vl06GoXxVl). And that's Peter in the back, one of the smartest and kindest human i know (https://t.co/m3qoDGk6Ws) — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) December 23, 2020

I tagged the wrong Susan by accident:

i don't know who Susan Esperanza is. You probably meant Susan Moskwa — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) December 23, 2020

It is like Gary to correct me by linking to a story here with the correct information.

