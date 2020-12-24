CORRECTION: Google May Be Testing The Ad Label & URL Under Ad Headline

Dec 24, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Google may be testing placing the black Ad label and the URL of the ad under the ad title/headline but above the ad description. This was reported to me on Twitter and no, I cannot replicate, but I can see Google testing this - why not.

CORRECTION: It turned out this was a virus of some sorts, malware of some sorts, on his computer that caused this.

Here is his screen shot:

As you can see, the ad label is really harder to see when it is positioned in the middle of the ad unit like this. Maybe that is Google's goal?

Here is his full size screen shot:

I do not like it, I suspect you guys do not like it either?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

