Daily Search Forum Recap: December 19, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says there is no such thing as perfect SEO. Google explains why spam reports don't lead to immediate penalization. Google Ads is testing a new advertiser identity verified label. Google is testing new designs for medical/health search results. Google image shopping results can sparkle. GA4 added new AdSense integration features.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: No SEO Is Perfect
Google's John Mueller said in the last Google SEO office-hours from December 2023 that there is no such thing as perfect SEO. He said, "in fact no SEO is perfect."
- Why Google Seems To Not Penalize Sites After Paid Backlink Reports
A common question I hear from new SEOs is why Google is not taking action against the spam I reported to them. A competitor or site is ranking well because it paid for backlinks or is spamming Google in one way or another, why does that site still rank days, weeks or months after I submitted a spam report?
- Google Search Tests New Health / Medical Design
Google is testing a new design and layout for its medical and health-related results in the mobile search results. The new design looks like some other user interface tests we've seen in the past, where it is a more boxed-in colorful layout.
- Google Image Shopping Search Results Sparkle Animation
With all the Google Shopping try on features, it looks like Google is rolling out a sparkle animation feature for the Google Image shopping search results. It shows you the product itself, symbolizing you can maybe swap out the virtual model with someone else.
- Google Analytics 4 Subproperties Now Integrates With AdSense
Google announced additional integration support between Google Analytics 4 and AdSense. Google originally added integration in June 2023 between GA4 and AdSense but now "if you're using GA4 subproperties or roll-up properties, you can establish links between those properties and AdSense accounts independently from the source properties," Google said.
- Google Santa's Helpers
Here is a photo from the Google office in Dublin of Googlers, I think, dressed up as Santa's little helpers. This was shared on Instagram and I thought you'd like to see it.
Other Great Search Threads:
- That's both a possible search for your publication and a search for three generic words. You're ranking in the top results, so it is finding you. Finds you even more from what I see for a simple [tennis wor, Google SearchLiaison on X
- Enjoy! 🇯🇵🇰🇷 http://bard.google.com/updates, Jack Krawczyk on X
- Good day, UK - Bard is now powered by Gemini Pro in English for you. Enjoy!, Jack Krawczyk on X
- Which 2023 Google update affected your sites the most?, BlackHatWorld
