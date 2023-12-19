Google Analytics 4 Subproperties Now Integrates With AdSense

Google announced additional integration support between Google Analytics 4 and AdSense. Google originally added integration in June 2023 between GA4 and AdSense but now "if you're using GA4 subproperties or roll-up properties, you can establish links between those properties and AdSense accounts independently from the source properties," Google said.

Google said when you link your AdSense account to a GA4 property, your AdSense data from that account becomes available in GA4 reports and explorations.

"By combining AdSense data with other site metrics, such as traffic sources and user behavior, you can gain deeper insights and identify patterns that can help you to optimize your ad revenue," Google explained.

Here are the steps:

Sign in to your AdSense account. Click Account Access and authorization Google Analytics integration. The "Manage your Google Analytics links" page opens. Here you can: View your Analytics links.

Create new links.

Delete existing links. Click +New Link. Select the property that you want to link from the list. Click Create link. Your property is now linked to AdSense. Note that it may take up to 24 hours for your Google Analytics account to start showing data.

