Daily Search Forum Recap: December 17, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google December 2020 Core Update Is Complete

Google has finished rolling out the Google December 2020 Core Update on December 16th. It began rolling at around 1pm ET on December 3rd and took 13 days to fully roll out, which is just about the two-week timeframe Google has given us for the core update rollouts.

Now that the Google December 2020 core update is officially done rolling out, I am confident to say that it looks like this site, the Search Engine Roundtable, has recovered after being hit by the May 2020 Google core update. I am seeing upticks in Google organic traffic on days when I do not post stories by over 130 to 150% in organic Google traffic.

Google announced that it added explanations to Target CPA Campaigns on Google Search within the Google Ads console. Google said "with this update, you can view the reason for significant changes in cost and conversions for Search campaigns using Target CPA."

Bill Slawski recently had a medical issue, specifically a Brain stroke, where he needs to relearn how to walk and conduct certain motor functions. To many of us in the SEO industry, Bill has been our teacher, our professor, our mentor, that not only educates us on both core and complex SEO principles but also makes us all strive to do better.

Google launched a free and easy to use video maker tool within Google My Business. The videos come out okay but it wouldn't be something I share on my home page of my web site. But that being said, it is something maybe some small businesses would showcase.

Here is a photo from a few years ago from the main Google offices, the GooglePlex. You can see a dog resting in a strawberry dog bed under a desk at the Google office.

