Explanations Added To Target CPA Campaigns On Search To Google Ads

Google announced that it added explanations to Target CPA Campaigns on Google Search within the Google Ads console. Google said "with this update, you can view the reason for significant changes in cost and conversions for Search campaigns using Target CPA."

With explanations, Google said you can view the reasons for performance change in a single click, so you can spend less time investigating and more time on optimization. Google is now expanding explanations to Google Ads Search campaigns that use Target CPA.

Here is what it looks like:

Google said you need to keep these two things in mind:

Explanations can only compare two time periods of equal length within the last 90 days

Explanations may only show for campaigns with significant performance changes

Forum discussion at Twitter.