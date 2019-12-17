Daily Search Forum Recap: December 17, 2019

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Analytics Bugs Causing Concern & Confusion

Over the past 12 hours or so, the SEO/SEM and and beyond are freaking out because Google Analytics reporting is off. Some think a Google search algorithm update is going on - I don't believe we have enough signals to show that. Some think Google is simply just broken. This just seems like a data glitch impacting everyone - so no need to worry too much.

Google Super Easy Explanation How It Uses Machine Learning In Search

John Mueller from Google gave one of the clearest and easiest to understand explanations on how Google uses machine learning in web search. He basically said Google uses it for "specific problems" where automation and machine learning can help improve the outcome. The example he gave was with canonicalization and the example clears things up.

Google News Site Command Feature Temporarily Out Of Order

If you try a site command on Google News right now, you will be out of luck. Zero, no, results will be found or returned. This is a bug that Google has acknowledged and Google will fix it "in 2020." When in 2020, I do not know, but it will be fixed in 2020.

BingBot Gets New Evergreen User Agents

As you know, BingBot is going evergreen and with that, it has announced it is updating its user agents to be dynamic based on the version of the browser it is using to crawl your web site.

Google Local Panel With New Service Areas Icon

Joy Hawkins posted in the Local Search Forums that she is now seeing, sometimes, a new delivery truck icon in some local panels in the Google mobile results. When you click on that delivery truck icon or the the text on the same line, it will show you where that business serves outside of the primary location listed.

Google Watch To Watch Carousel Updated

Google has updated the user interface for the "what to watch" query. Now it shows a carousel at the top with ways to filter by type of movie or TV show and even show you what is popular. You can also select your TV provider so Google can be smarter about what it shows you.

Google Ski Chair Lift

Google has a ski or chair lift in the NYC office with fake snow and a winter theme. In this photo is also a dog next to it dressed up as many a reindeer? I assume Google is getting into the winter h

