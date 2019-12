This must be a holiday gift that the Google Fiber team is giving out to some folks. It is a Google Fiber branded toy car Porsche 911. The box says join us to experience speed like never before. It also says Google Fiber at The Porsche Experience Center.

This was posted on Instagram at what appears to be some car event?

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.