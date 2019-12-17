Google Watch To Watch Carousel Updated

Dec 17, 2019 • 7:25 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google has updated the user interface for the "what to watch" query. Now it shows a carousel at the top with ways to filter by type of movie or TV show and even show you what is popular. You can also select your TV provider so Google can be smarter about what it shows you.

Here is the new UI:

Google has had features like this since before 2013 not just in search but other products.

Hat tip to both @type_SEO and @MordyOberstein.

Also hat tip:

Forum discussion at Twi and tter.

