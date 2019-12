Google has a ski or chair lift in the NYC office with fake snow and a winter theme. In this photo is also a dog next to it dressed up as many a reindeer? I assume Google is getting into the winter holiday spirit.

Oh, don't miss those skis and the evergreen tree.

This photo was posted on Instagram.

