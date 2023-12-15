Google Search App Tests Search Bar At Bottom Of Screen

Google is testing placing the search bar at the bottom of the Google Search App. This might be an Android only test right now, but some users are noticing that the search bar is no longer at the top of the screen, but instead at the bottom.

Eric Heiken sent me a screenshot of this on Mastodon. His screenshot is the dark mode one on the right, mine is on the left. You can see the search bar in different spots:

I should note that this was first reported back on November 28th at Android Police.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.