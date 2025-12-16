Daily Search Forum Recap: December 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's Nick Fox said standard licensing deals for publishers are not coming, and that optimizing for AI search is the same as optimizing for traditional search. Google warns not to use JavaScript for noindex tag. Google Ads exact match is not eligible to show ads in AI Overviews. Google Search Console average impressions are going back down. Google Search Console performance report is back up to date but not the page indexing report. Google search results gain read more links.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Won't Provide Standard License Deals For AI & SEO Is The Same
Nick Fox is the SVP of Knowledge and Information at Google was interviewed again on the AI Inside channel by Jason Howel and Jeff Jarvin. He said a lot of interesting things but said no, Google won't be offering standarized licensing deals for all publishers. He also said that optimizing for AI Search is the same as what you do for web search and normal SEO.
Google Ads Exact Match Can Not Show Ads In AI Overviews
Google can not show ads in AI Overviews with the exact match type. This is a change from back in May, where Google said otherwise. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, wrote on X, "We have since updated this."
Google Search Console Average Impression Dropping Back Down
Earlier this month, we documented that the average position sharply increased for many sites when Google made that num 100 change blocking a lot of automated queries. Well, for some sites, that number is dropping again, which may mean that there is a workaround for the blocking of those bots and automated queries.
Google Search Console Performance Reports Finally Caught Up
Google Search Console's performance report seems to finally be all caught up and up-to-date as of last night and this morning. I am seeing the normal two-hour or so delay, which has always fluctuated from an hour to five hours on a normal day.
Google Rolling Out Read More Links Search Result Snippets
After several months of testing, Google seems to be rolling out the "Read more" links at the end of some of the search results listings. We saw Google test variations of this back in July and it now seems to be live.
Google Warns: Don't Use NoIndex Tags In Pages That Use JavaScript
Google updated its JavaScript SEO documentation to warn against using a noindex tag in the original page code on JavaScript pages. Google wrote, "if you do want the page indexed, don't use a noindex tag in the original page code."
Google For Startups Recording Booth
Google's Tel Aviv, Israel office has a Google for Startups section where I think startup companies can leverage the workspaces and resources. This is the recording room, all set up with the proper equipment.
Feedback:
