Google Ads Exact Match Can Not Show Ads In AI Overviews

Dec 16, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Algo

Google can not show ads in AI Overviews with the exact match type. This is a change from back in May, where Google said otherwise. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, wrote on X, "We have since updated this."

Ginny Marvin explained, "The presence of the same keyword in exact match will not prevent the broad match keyword from triggering an ad in an AI Overview, since the exact match keyword is not eligible to show Ads in AI Overviews and hence not competing with the broad match keyword."

Here are those posts where she responded to this:

We covered the exact match comment back in May - here is that old post that said this but again, this has now changed. I am not sure when it changed:

She wrote then, "only the broad match would be eligible to trigger an ad to show within AIO." But again, this is no longer the case now that exact match is now eligible for AI Overviews.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Now Up To Date

Dec 17, 2025 - 8:05 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 17, 2025

Dec 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Discover Tailor Your Feed With Natural Language

Dec 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Review Appeals Are Delayed Before Holidays

Dec 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Very Long Expandable AI-Generated Search Result Snippets

Dec 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Clarifies Business Owner Review Replies Expectations

Dec 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Console Average Position Dropping Back Down
Next Story: Google Warns: Don't Use NoIndex Tags In Pages That Use JavaScript

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.