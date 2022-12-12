Daily Search Forum Recap: December 12, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console is testing a new feature named content ideas. Google said popping in and out of the index is normal if you are on the edge of quality. Google seems to have rolled out the featured snippets perspectives feature. Google Maps shows "offer available" label in the map interface on business listings. Google said expired or repurposed domains are "SEO-flotsam." Finally, I posted the final part of the vlog with Jeremy Meindl.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Updates to Google's Services in Czechia in Light of the Czech Transposition of the European Copyright Directive, Google Search Central Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.