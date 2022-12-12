Daily Search Forum Recap: December 12, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console is testing a new feature named content ideas. Google said popping in and out of the index is normal if you are on the edge of quality. Google seems to have rolled out the featured snippets perspectives feature. Google Maps shows "offer available" label in the map interface on business listings. Google said expired or repurposed domains are "SEO-flotsam." Finally, I posted the final part of the vlog with Jeremy Meindl.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Content Ideas - Experimental Feature
Google Search Console is testing a new feature named "content ideas." It is labeled as an "experimental" feature that brings Question Hub-like concepts directly into Google Search Console.
- Google On Pages Popping In & Out Of The Google Index
Google has spoken about being on the edge of indexing is similar to Google thinking those pages are on the edge of quality - they seem to go hand in hand. If Google does not deem the page to be high quality enough to be indexed, it won't be indexed. John said the other day that it is common for a page to "pop into the index for a bit, and then pop out again."
- Google Featured Snippet Perspectives Now Live On Mobile?
In August, we covered a new form of featured snippets in Google Search named Google perspectives. It seems like the perspectives feature is now live on the Google mobile search results.
- Google Maps Displays "Offer Available" Under Business Profile Pins
Google Maps can now display an "offer available" label under a business profile listing's map pin in the maps interface. Businesses that add offers in their Google Business Profile may see the "offer available" label or pin below their map listing in the maps interface.
- Google's John Mueller: Expired & Repurposed Domains Are SEO-Flotsam
Google's John Mueller said that using expired domains, repurposed domains are "SEO-flotsam, index-cruft." John went on to add that search engines have had a lot of practice with dealing with that appropriately."
- Vlog #201: Jeremy Meindl On Failing in Digital Marketing
Part one and part two with Jeremy Meindl was more on black hat SEO stuff and now in part three, we get into more white hat topics talking about CRM targeting. Then in the last part, we spoke more about his failures over the years...
- Android Brazil Soccer Statue At Google Office
With the World Cup going on, someone in the Google office in Brazil, snapped a photo of the Android statue there that is a Brazilian soccer player.
