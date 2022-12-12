Google Maps Displays "Offer Available" Under Business Profile Pins

Google Maps can now display an "offer available" label under a business profile listing's map pin in the maps interface. Businesses that add offers in their Google Business Profile may see the "offer available" label or pin below their map listing in the maps interface.

This was spotted by Joy Hawkins, who posted this screenshot of this on Twitter:

She wrote, "Whoa! If you have an offer post on your listing, Google displays it under your place label on the Google Maps app. Super cool."

Indeed!

This does add more to your listing in the maps interface, which may be a good thing for getting more eyeballs.

Update: This is likely an ad based solution:

That one is a square pin so I believe that is an add. — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) December 12, 2022

