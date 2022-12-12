Google's John Mueller: Expired & Repurposed Domains Are SEO-Flotsam

Google's John Mueller said that using expired domains, and repurposed domains are "SEO-flotsam, index-cruft." John went on to add that search engines have had a lot of practice with dealing with that appropriately."

Flotsam is defined as the wreckage of a ship or its cargo found floating on or washed up by the sea.

This is just a great quote, so I had to share it:

Many expired, repurposed domains are SEO-flotsam, index-cruft, and luckily search engines have had a lot of practice with dealing with that appropriately. Build a new site if you want, don't assume there's old & tasty SEO-juice to lick up just by placing a site on an old domain. — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 9, 2022

Yes, John went on to add that you can "build a new site if you want," but he said, "don't assume there's old & tasty SEO-juice to lick up just by placing a site on an old domain."

We wrote about this topic a lot, a lot, Google knows when domain names change ownership and Google can remove or keep any signals it wants from the old domain.

Here are some older stories on this topic:

Forum discussion at Twitter.