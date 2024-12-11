Daily Search Forum Recap: December 11, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console has an annoying bug with the reporting date picker but it seems it was related to a new date picker and 24-hour view that just launched. Google now lets you track prices, save and share product results. Google is testing hiding video details from the search results. Google documents its Merchant Center and shopping annotations and badges. Google Business Profiles has more special hours.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Console New Date Picker & 24-Hour View
This morning we reported about weirdness with the Search Console performance report date picker. Well, maybe it is related to Google just rolling out a new date picker and 24-hour report that shows data by hour.
-
Google Shopping Product Details With Track Price, Save & Share Buttons
Google is testing adding the ability to track prices, share and save products you are looking at in Google Search and Google Shopping. Google added these buttons for track price, share and save after you click on an individual product within the Google Search results.
-
Google Search Console Performance Report Compare Dates Bug
Google Search Console has a bug with its date picker, when you want to compare two date ranges. It seems to default to the last month of data in most cases, not all. Google's John Mueller will escalate the issue to the team and hopefully it will be fixed soon (or by the time this is published).
-
Google Video Search Tests Dropping YouTube Channel & Upload Date
Google's video search results seem to be testing removing the YouTube channel name and video upload date from the search results snippet. I am not sure why Google would remove these important details from the search listings, but I guess Google likes to test these things.
-
Google Merchant Center / Shopping Annotations & Badges Documented
Google has posted a new help document in the Google Merchant Center help center documenting the annotations and badges available both in free and paid Google Shopping results. Google wrote...
-
Google Business Profiles Adds More Hours Categories
Google now supports even more categories for more types of hours for your business listing. Google added a number of new hour types for religious institutions and restaurants.
-
YouTube Owl Summit 2024
Google hosted an event at the Google San Bruno office named the YouTube Owl Summit. Yea, the name and signage caught my eye and I figured it would make for a good photo of the day.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Question, meet Answers. Starting today, we’re rolling out a limited test in the U.S. of Reddit Answers—an AI-powered way to get the information, recommendations, and hot takes you only go to Reddit for., Reddit on X
- They aren't supported today but I'll share the feedback with the team. Currently, campaign level headlines and descriptions support scheduling and pinning. More details:, AdsLiaison on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Topic clustering for SEO: 5 mistakes to avoid
- Yelp unveils AI features to streamline local business discovery
- Data providers: Google November 2024 core update was less volatile
- Bing Webmaster Tools releases Copilot beta
- How to build lead gen campaigns for B2B SMBs
- Google Search Console Insights no longer to show data from Google Analytics
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google announces new approach to data center and clean energy growth, Google Blog
- News Media Alliance Urges FTC, DOJ to Probe Google Update, AdWeek
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Marketing for SaaS: How to Do It Right (2025), Exploding Topics
- How to Create Hyperlocal Marketing Content, Built In
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps gets upgraded Yelp experience, more change likely coming, 9to5Mac
- Google Maps app rolling out teal accent color on Android [U], 9to5Google
- Helping developers in India build more with Google Maps Platform, Google Blog
- Seasonal SEO for local business: Rank for holidays and annual trends, Wix SEO Hub
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Plans Ultra 3 Watch Next Year With Satellite Texting and 5G, Bloomberg
- Apple Vision Pro named innovation of the year, AppleInsider
- Developers are uncertain about supporting Apple Vision Pro, AppleInsider
- Solos challenges Meta’s Ray-Bans with $299 ChatGPT smart glasses, The Verge
- Yelp releases new AI-powered discovery and connection features, Yelp - Official Blog
SEO
- How to build a website personalization strategy, Oncrawl
- Navigating the AI Tornado: A New SEO Playbook, Sara Taher
- SEO in 2025: 12 experts reveal key trends and insights, Yoast
- Should I Hire an E-commerce SEO Company?, Bluetuskr
- Should You Try to Rank for AI Overviews?, seoClarity
- Structured Data vs Unstructured Data: How Do You Choose?, PPC Expo
- The SEO importance of finding all subdomains for your site with Search visibility | Find your subdomains. Know your subdomains., GSQI
- Utilizing Torino Scales To Communicate SEO Risk, Dan Taylor
PPC
- Advertiser Verification Gets a New Interface Upgrade, PPC News Feed
- Biggest Google Ads News from 2024 (+What It Means for 2025), WordStream
- Crisis Marketing PPC: Adaptive Advertising Strategies During Market Disruptions, PPC Hero
Other Search
- Early Adopters Are Ditching Google Search for AI Chatbots, Bloomberg
- Surprising Links Between ChatGPT and Google Search Revealed in ORM Study, Bill Hartzer
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.