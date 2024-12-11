Daily Search Forum Recap: December 11, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console has an annoying bug with the reporting date picker but it seems it was related to a new date picker and 24-hour view that just launched. Google now lets you track prices, save and share product results. Google is testing hiding video details from the search results. Google documents its Merchant Center and shopping annotations and badges. Google Business Profiles has more special hours.

