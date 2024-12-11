Daily Search Forum Recap: December 11, 2024

Dec 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console has an annoying bug with the reporting date picker but it seems it was related to a new date picker and 24-hour view that just launched. Google now lets you track prices, save and share product results. Google is testing hiding video details from the search results. Google documents its Merchant Center and shopping annotations and badges. Google Business Profiles has more special hours.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console New Date Picker & 24-Hour View
    This morning we reported about weirdness with the Search Console performance report date picker. Well, maybe it is related to Google just rolling out a new date picker and 24-hour report that shows data by hour.
  • Google Shopping Product Details With Track Price, Save & Share Buttons
    Google is testing adding the ability to track prices, share and save products you are looking at in Google Search and Google Shopping. Google added these buttons for track price, share and save after you click on an individual product within the Google Search results.
  • Google Search Console Performance Report Compare Dates Bug
    Google Search Console has a bug with its date picker, when you want to compare two date ranges. It seems to default to the last month of data in most cases, not all. Google's John Mueller will escalate the issue to the team and hopefully it will be fixed soon (or by the time this is published).
  • Google Video Search Tests Dropping YouTube Channel & Upload Date
    Google's video search results seem to be testing removing the YouTube channel name and video upload date from the search results snippet. I am not sure why Google would remove these important details from the search listings, but I guess Google likes to test these things.
  • Google Merchant Center / Shopping Annotations & Badges Documented
    Google has posted a new help document in the Google Merchant Center help center documenting the annotations and badges available both in free and paid Google Shopping results. Google wrote...
  • Google Business Profiles Adds More Hours Categories
    Google now supports even more categories for more types of hours for your business listing. Google added a number of new hour types for religious institutions and restaurants.
  • YouTube Owl Summit 2024
    Google hosted an event at the Google San Bruno office named the YouTube Owl Summit. Yea, the name and signage caught my eye and I figured it would make for a good photo of the day.

