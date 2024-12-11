Google now supports even more categories for more types of hours for your business listing. Google added a number of new hour types for religious institutions and restaurants.
The previous list, we covered about four years ago and included:
- Access
- Drive through
- Pickup
- Brunch
- Senior hours
- Delivery
- Takeout
The updated list, spotted by Claudia Tomina on X includes:
- Access
- Brunch
- Dinner
- Happy hours
- Lunch
- Prayer
- Takeout
- Adoration
- Breakfast
- Confession
- Delivery
- Drive through
- Jummah
- Kitchen
- Mass
- Online service hours
- Sabbath
- Senior hours
- Worship service
Here is her screenshot:
Forum discussion at X.