Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google now supports even more categories for more types of hours for your business listing. Google added a number of new hour types for religious institutions and restaurants.

The previous list, we covered about four years ago and included:

Access

Drive through

Pickup

Brunch

Senior hours

Delivery

Takeout

The updated list, spotted by Claudia Tomina on X includes:

Access

Brunch

Dinner

Happy hours

Lunch

Prayer

Takeout

Adoration

Breakfast

Confession

Delivery

Drive through

Jummah

Kitchen

Mass

Online service hours

Sabbath

Senior hours

Worship service

Here is her screenshot:

Forum discussion at X.