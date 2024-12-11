Google Business Profiles Adds More Hours Categories

Google now supports even more categories for more types of hours for your business listing. Google added a number of new hour types for religious institutions and restaurants.

The previous list, we covered about four years ago and included:

  • Access
  • Drive through
  • Pickup
  • Brunch
  • Senior hours
  • Delivery
  • Takeout

The updated list, spotted by Claudia Tomina on X includes:

  • Access
  • Brunch
  • Dinner
  • Happy hours
  • Lunch
  • Prayer
  • Takeout
  • Adoration
  • Breakfast
  • Confession
  • Delivery
  • Drive through
  • Jummah
  • Kitchen
  • Mass
  • Online service hours
  • Sabbath
  • Senior hours
  • Worship service

Here is her screenshot:

Google Business Hours Religious Expanded

Forum discussion at X.

 

Previous Story: YouTube Owl Summit 2024
Next Story: Google Merchant Center / Shopping Annotations & Badges Documented

