Google now supports even more categories for more types of hours for your business listing. Google added a number of new hour types for religious institutions and restaurants.

The previous list, we covered about four years ago and included:

Access

Drive through

Pickup

Brunch

Senior hours

Delivery

Takeout

The updated list, spotted by Claudia Tomina on X includes:

Access

Brunch

Dinner

Happy hours

Lunch

Prayer

Takeout

Adoration

Breakfast

Confession

Delivery

Drive through

Jummah

Kitchen

Mass

Online service hours

Sabbath

Senior hours

Worship service

Here is her screenshot:

