Google's video search results seem to be testing removing the YouTube channel name and video upload date from the search results snippet. I am not sure why Google would remove these important details from the search listings, but I guess Google likes to test these things.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann, who posted this on Mastodon and I was able to replicate this.

Here is what I see in one browser:

Here is what I see in another browser:

Frank wrote, "Google is testing to drop information on their video SERPs. Today's results had no domain name, author and date info. Not so sure that having less data helps to make the right decisions on search engine result pages..."

