Daily Search Forum Recap: December 10, 2020

Dec 10, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: The December 2020 Core Update Is Still Rolling Out
    Danny Sullivan of Google has confirmed that the December 2020 core update is still rolling out. I asked, despite Google saying the rollout normally takes two weeks, I asked because unlike previous updates, you would "feel" it more over time - in this update, it was felt in a big way on Friday, December 4th and that was it.
  • Google Search Console API Gets Fresher Data, News Filter & More
    Google has updated the Google Search Console API to give us faster and fresher data, the ability to filter data based on the news filter, domain property support in Sitemaps and guidelines on how to migrate the Discovery document.
  • Google Search Testing Taller Shopping Ads
    It looks like Google is testing taller shopping ad formats in Google Search. Shalom Goodman noticed this and posted both sizes on Twitter. I made them into a GIF so you can easily see how much taller these are.
  • Google Has Plans For Regex Filters In Search Console
    Remember in July we saw Google testing adding regular expressions (regex) filters to some of the Search Console performance report. It then went away quickly. Well, Google's John Mueller was asked about that and if they will be coming back to Search Console.
  • Google Search New Look For Question & Answers Carousel, Combines Multiple Sites
    It looks like Google has launched a new look for its question and answers carousel. This is not the local Q&A box, this is also not the question hub. This is when you add QA structured data to your pages and Google can show these rich results in the search results.
  • Greg Sterling Is Leaving Search Engine Land
    I am so sad to report that Greg Sterling is leaving Search Engine Land. I've been writing with Greg at Search Engine Land and before that, Search Engine Watch, for over 14 years. He is one of the smartest, honest, caring and funny people I know. And I will greatly miss reading his stories and our work calls.
  • Google Pajamas Gifts For Some Employees
    It looks like some Googlers are receiving packages from Google for the 2020 holiday season that contain pajamas with the Google logo on them. Daniel Waisberg from Google, based in Israel, shared this

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Previous story: Google Search Console API Gets Fresher Data, News Filter & More
 
blog comments powered by Disqus