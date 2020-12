It looks like some Googlers are receiving packages from Google for the 2020 holiday season that contain pajamas with the Google logo on them. Daniel Waisberg from Google, based in Israel, shared this photo on Twitter.

It looks like Google sent a t-shirt, sweat shirt, socks and sweat pants but I am not 100% sure if that is correct.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.