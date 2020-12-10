I am so sad to report that Greg Sterling is leaving Search Engine Land. I've been writing with Greg at Search Engine Land and before that, Search Engine Watch, for over 14 years. He is one of the smartest, honest, caring and funny people I know. And I will greatly miss reading his stories and our work calls.

His writing is not just super analytical and with a deep understanding of the space he is writing about but it is always future thinking. I consider Greg a friend and I know we will stay in touch, but I will miss working with Greg on a daily basis. His knowledge and humor is something I have been privileged to be near for about 15 years.

Greg posted the news of his departure on Twitter and LinkedIn the other day. He said "I've had a great 14 year run at Search Engine Land, which I will be leaving next week. I did the math and discovered I had written more than 5K articles over the years (the word-count equivalent of many novels). It has been a great experience and I'll miss the people and the platform. But looking forward to "taking my talents to South Beach."

Here are some of the tweets:

After more than 14 yrs and 5K+ articles, I'm leaving searchengineland. It has been a great experience. I'm grateful to @dannysullivan and Chris Sherman (whom I connected with 15+ years ago), @celwell and the team at @thirddoormedia. 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/cDwOJaXF9l — Greg Sterling (@gsterling) December 4, 2020

I will miss them so much!

Here is when Greg and I had our talk together, if you want to learn how smart and funny he is:

Here is some of the reaction from the community:

All the best to you, Greg! — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) December 4, 2020

End of an era. You are officially the last man standing @rustybrick! pic.twitter.com/uJl09bNkej — Elisabeth Os (@elisabethos) December 4, 2020

Wow Reg!! Congrats on such a long and terrific run. Your writing and commentary was always great. Really enjoyed the time we got to spend working together. Can’t wait to see what’s next. If I can help with anything, let me know. — Matt McGee (@mattmcgee) December 4, 2020

You'll be missed Reg!! Thanks for all you've done for the community! ♥️ — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) December 4, 2020

Thank you for your commitment to the industry over the years and for the things you have shared along the way, many have learnt from you. Wishing you all the very best for what the future brings you...thank you. — Andy Simpson (@ndyjsimpson) December 4, 2020

Congratulations Greg. Will be excited to see where you land. pic.twitter.com/pD8doY2EsX — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) December 4, 2020

Wow. Big news!



Congrats on all you've achieved at SEL and thanks for all the support you've given the industry.



Masses of luck with wherever you go next! — Andrew 'Optimisey' (@Optimisey) December 4, 2020

And there are so many more, scroll through the Twitter and LinkedIn thread to read them all.

In other news, Ginny Marvin is also leaving this week, which I covered over here. So this is a super sad week, super sad.

I will miss you both, Greg and Ginny, so so so much! ❤️

