Dec 10, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Industry News
I am so sad to report that Greg Sterling is leaving Search Engine Land. I've been writing with Greg at Search Engine Land and before that, Search Engine Watch, for over 14 years. He is one of the smartest, honest, caring and funny people I know. And I will greatly miss reading his stories and our work calls.

His writing is not just super analytical and with a deep understanding of the space he is writing about but it is always future thinking. I consider Greg a friend and I know we will stay in touch, but I will miss working with Greg on a daily basis. His knowledge and humor is something I have been privileged to be near for about 15 years.

Greg posted the news of his departure on Twitter and LinkedIn the other day. He said "I've had a great 14 year run at Search Engine Land, which I will be leaving next week. I did the math and discovered I had written more than 5K articles over the years (the word-count equivalent of many novels). It has been a great experience and I'll miss the people and the platform. But looking forward to "taking my talents to South Beach."

Here are some of the tweets:

I will miss them so much!

Here is when Greg and I had our talk together, if you want to learn how smart and funny he is:

Here is some of the reaction from the community:

And there are so many more, scroll through the Twitter and LinkedIn thread to read them all.

In other news, Ginny Marvin is also leaving this week, which I covered over here. So this is a super sad week, super sad.

I will miss you both, Greg and Ginny, so so so much! ❤️

Forum discussion at Twitter and LinkedIn.

