Google Ads PMax Asset Group Editing Bug

Google Ads

Broken Google Ads

Google Ads currently has a bug where if you try to edit your asset groups within your Performance Max campaigns in the web user interface, it simply won't work. Google is reportedly aware of the issue and is telling advertisers to use Google Ads Editor or the API as a workaround for now.

Chelsea Harding posted about the issue on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed) and wrote, "If you are receiving the below error when you try to edit and save existing asset groups, you aren't alone! I have been unable to do so for the last few days now."

Others are having the same issue, Tom Cox replied, "Not just me then! I also figured out how to get round it by using the ads editor."

Chelsea Harding confirmed Google is aware of the issue and is working on a fix, she wrote, "I've reached out to Google who have said they are looking into it but in the meantime - my current work around is by editing in Google Ads Editor and uploading that way!"

Here is a screenshot of the issue:

Google Ads Pmax Asset Group Editing Bug

Forum disucssion at LinkedIn.

 

