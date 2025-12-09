Google Ads Advisor References External Sources

Google Ai Support Robot

Google rolled out Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor a few weeks ago and did you know that it can reference and cite third-party external sources, outside of just Google's own help documentation? Well, it does.

Govind Singh Panwar spotted this where the Google Ads Advisor tool sourced a YouTube video and Jyll Saskin Gales website jyll.ca.

Here is the screenshot of this that he posted on X - he said, "Look what I found. Google Ads advisor suggesting recommendation from one of your article."

Google Ads Advisor External Sources

It is cool that this AI tool can do this but it makes you wonder how does it know who to source, is Google giving it a whitelist of sources?

Forum discussion at X.

 

