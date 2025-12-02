Google Ads No Longer Allows Online Horse Racing Betting

Dec 2, 2025
Google Ads

Google Ads Horse Racing

Google Ads updated its gambling policy to disallow all promotion of online gambling-promoting content for horse racing targeting the United States. Google said this goes into effect as of December 1, 2025.

Google added, "All existing certifications for horse racing aggregators will be revoked and applications for certification for online gambling promoting content for horse racing will no longer be accepted."

The exception is the promotion of horse racing by online gambling operators.

Forum discussion at X.

 

